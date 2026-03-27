Eight pilgrims killed as pickup truck rams into trailer in UP's Kaushambi

At least eight people were killed after a pickup truck carrying devotees rammed into a stationary trailer truck on a national highway in Kaushambi district on Friday.

According to the police, the accident took place under the Saini police station area in the afternoon.

The pickup vehicle, en route to Fatehpur from Prayagraj, crashed into a trailer parked on the roadside.

Around two dozen devotees, including women and children, were travelling in the pickup truck at the time of the incident.

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