Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Pilgrims to Kartarpur gurudwara can carry up to 11,000: RBI

Pilgrims to Kartarpur gurudwara can carry up to 11,000: RBI

As per the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015, any Indian resident may carry outside currency notes of up to 25,000, other than to Nepal and Bhutan
1 min read . 08:06 PM IST PTI

The RBI today permitted Indians, OCI card holders going on pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to carry up to 11,000 in rupees or US dollars, lower than the usual limit of 25,000

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI : The RBI on Wednesday permitted Indians as well as OCI card holders going on pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to carry up to 11,000 in rupees or US dollars, lower than the usual limit of 25,000.

MUMBAI : The RBI on Wednesday permitted Indians as well as OCI card holders going on pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor to carry up to 11,000 in rupees or US dollars, lower than the usual limit of 25,000.

As per the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015, any Indian resident may carry outside currency notes of up to 25,000, other than to Nepal and Bhutan. The same limit applies for bringing in the currency.

As per the Foreign Exchange Management (Export and Import of Currency) Regulations, 2015, any Indian resident may carry outside currency notes of up to 25,000, other than to Nepal and Bhutan. The same limit applies for bringing in the currency.

In consultation with the government, the RBI "has decided that Indian passport holders as well as persons of Indian origin carrying the Overseas Citizen of India Card along with their passports travelling to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan through the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, shall be allowed to carry outside and bring into India at the time of his/her return, only Indian currency notes and/or foreign currency in USD, the total value of which may not exceed 11,000".

In consultation with the government, the RBI "has decided that Indian passport holders as well as persons of Indian origin carrying the Overseas Citizen of India Card along with their passports travelling to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan through the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, shall be allowed to carry outside and bring into India at the time of his/her return, only Indian currency notes and/or foreign currency in USD, the total value of which may not exceed 11,000".

The Reserve Bank said this in a statement titled 'Lower currency limit for pilgrims visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur'.

The Reserve Bank said this in a statement titled 'Lower currency limit for pilgrims visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur'.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in India's Punjab state.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in India's Punjab state.

The 4 km-long corridor provides visa free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib.

The 4 km-long corridor provides visa free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit the Darbar Sahib.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March last year because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Kartarpur corridor was reopened last month.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March last year because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Kartarpur corridor was reopened last month.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!