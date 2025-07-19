Pilot Federation sends legal notice to Reuters, WSJ, seeks apology over Air India plane crash report

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has reportedly initiated a legal action through a formal notice to The Wall Street Journal and Reuters over their on reports on the Ahmedabad Air India plane crash. The organisation has also sought an official apology.

Later, FIP president Captain CS Randhawa accused the two foreign media outlets of not basing their reports on factual content while highlighting the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report on Air India-171 plane crash.

Randhawa strongly criticised the WSJ and Reuters and blamed them for "misleading" the public, alleging that their reports are “not based on factual content,” news agency ANI reported.

"I would totally blame the Wall Street Journal for misleading the public. They come out with their own conclusions. Are they the investigative body? They're talking all this crap around the world. They are not the investigative body, and the reports are not based on any factual content, which is mentioned in the preliminary report. So, how can they jump to conclusions and give press statements around the world?" he told ANI.

Captain Randhawa said that FIP has issued a legal notice asking them to issue a statement in the press, giving an explanation of their reportage of the AAIB preliminary reports.

"We strongly condemn it, and we've also issued legal notices to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters. We have clearly said that how can you jump to these conclusions which are not part of the preliminary report of the AAIB? How can you blame the pilots? So we have asked for an explanation and have asked that you give a statement to the press." he said.

"And if they don't do it, then we'll see further action," he added.

Captain Randhawa also appreciated National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) statement, which rebuked recent media coverage made over the preliminary investigative report.

FIP President said NTSB statement will put all speculations and blaming of Indian pilots by Western Media to rest.

"We are happy that this report has come out from the NTSB chairman, as NTSB is also a part of the investigative committee in the AIIB. It is very, very heartening to know that they have issued this statement which will put all the Western media to rest, to carry out speculations and blaming Indian pilots," he said.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy, in a statement, urged the public and media to await official findings by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is leading the probe into the crash incident, before drawing a conclusion based on the preliminary investigative report.

"Recent media reports on the Air India 171 crash are premature and speculative. India's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau just released its preliminary report. Investigations of this magnitude take time. We fully support the AAIB's public appeal, which was released Thursday, and will continue to support its ongoing investigation. All investigative questions should be addressed to the AAIB," Homendy stated.