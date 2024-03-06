Pilot injured after trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

A female pilot was injured after a flight training academy’s plane crashed at Madhya Pradesh’s Guna aerodrome on Wednesday. “The trainer aircraft flying from Neemuch (approximately 250 km away from Guna) to Dhana, had reportedly developed a malfunction and made an emergency landing during which it lost control," New agency ANI quoted Chanchal Tiwari, Cantonment police station in-charge Guna as saying. Also Read | Govt to offload up to 7% stake in NLC India through OFS to raise ₹ 2,200 crore The trainee pilot has been admitted to the hospital, she added. Confirming the incident, Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Sinha told PTI that the plane, flying during a routine training exercise, was going to Sagar from Neemuch. Also Read | Hyderabad man dies fighting war for Russia; Embassy says ‘will make efforts to…’ The incident took place at around 5 pm, he added. The aircraft skidded off the runway while making an emergency landing at the Guna airstrip, and veered into nearby bushes, Chanchal said. The aircraft overturned and was badly damaged due to impact, she added. Reacting to the incident Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the reasons for the accident are being investigated. “A concerning news has been received about the crash of a trainee aircraft flying on the Neemuch-Dhana-Guna sector at Guna Air Strip. The female trainee pilot is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The reasons for the accident are being investigated...," Scindia posted on X in Hindi.

In a separate incident, two trainee pilots of the Indian Army suffered minor injuries after the small aircraft on which they were onboard crashed in Bihar's Gaya district today morning, PTI reported.

The report said the microlight aircraft of the Army's Officers' Training Academy (OTA) landed on the field in Bagdaha village's Paharpur in Bodh Gaya sub-division around 9.15 am soon after it took off.

"During the training session, the aircraft experienced a malfunction and caused a massive sound. Eventually, it landed on the field," PTI quoted a Gaya police officer as saying.

The villagers helped in rescuing the pilots and informed the police and the OTA. The pilots were taken to the base camp for treatment, police added.

