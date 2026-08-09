Pilot of turbulence-hit Air India Phuket-Delhi flight likely failed dope test; DGCA investigates incident: Report

The pilot of the recent Air India Phuket-Delhi flight, which encountered turbulence earlier this week, reportedly tested positive for psychoactive substances in a dope test conducted upon arrival.

The Times of India, citing sources, reported the development on Sunday and added that Air India neither confirmed nor denied it but noted that while the tests were conducted, the results have not been shared.

Air India issues statement on drug testing for pilots An Air India spokesperson said, "We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings."

The spokesperson further said, "Air India undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident. We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required."

Air India Phuket-Delhi flight turbulence: What we know On Tuesday, an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered 'clear air turbulence', causing a change in altitude. Nearly 14 people, including passengers and crew members, sustained injuries. The aircraft later landed safely at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Confirming the incident, the airline released a statement saying, "Air India confirms that flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief in-flight turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude."

Also Read | Air India to pay Kerala man ₹1.36 lakh after delayed flight

It added, "There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel."

Flight AI2379, operated by aircraft VT-EXO, was scheduled to arrive at 11:15 AM. The pilot reportedly said the aircraft experienced a sudden drop of around 300 feet, which resulted in injuries to several people on board.

Aviation Minister responds to turbulence Following the incident, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu shared an update on Saturday regarding the severe turbulence experienced by an Air India flight earlier this week and assured the public that the situation was being handled with urgency and care. Addressing the cause of the turbulence, the minister confirmed that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped in to determine how the incident occurred, ANI reported.

He also provided a medical status update on those affected, adding that the majority of injured passengers had been treated and released shortly after landing.

He said, "The turbulence incident that happened, most of the passengers in the first few hours only, were discharged from the hospital," and added, "Around 24 passengers were facing some kind of medical inconvenience. So they were taken to the hospital; thorough check-ups have been done for them, and most of them have been discharged."

Also Read | DGCA begins probe after 3 Air India jets damaged at Delhi airport

Passenger files complaint against Air India for turbulence Naidu's remarks came a day after a passenger aboard the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi lodged a complaint with the DGCA, alleging that the aircraft suffered a sudden drop during the flight and that two elderly members of his family sustained injuries.

According to a complaint submitted through the AirSewa portal, the Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi was carrying the passenger's family of six when the aircraft suddenly dropped by around 300 feet at approximately 9:30 am IST.

The passenger alleged that the sudden drop caused several passengers to be thrown against the cabin ceiling. He said his 62-year-old mother-in-law, Renu Raniwala, suffered a rib injury and a suspected spinal injury, while his 64-year-old father-in-law, Mukul Raniwala, sustained bruises.