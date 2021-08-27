A Dhaka-bound passenger flight made an emergency landing at the Nagpur airport as the pilot suffered a serious heart attack mid-air, an official said. The flight Biman Air BG-022 was en route to Dhaka from Muscat, news agency ANI reported.

The plane landed at the airport at around 11:40 am on Friday carrying 126 passengers. The pilot is stable now.

On Friday morning, the Nagpur Air Traffic Controller (ATC) received a call from the Biman air cockpit that a pilot had suffered a severe heart attack. And, he would need immediate help to land.

Following this, ATC Nagpur advised the airport management and alerted the terminal building about an unscheduled Biman Air landing as the pilot had a heart attack mid-air. “A medical team along with an ambulance was rushed to the spot for the pilot soon after the plane landed," a senior official told ANI.

"As per the latest information, the pilot is in stable condition now and the aircraft is currently parked in the Bay Area. All passengers have been deboarded and immigration is continuing. The airline is arranging crew sets for flight operations from Nagpur," an official told ANI.

"The plane was passing near Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Immediately thereafter the aircraft established contact with Kolkata ATC and it coordinated with nearby ATC and directed the flight to land at Nagpur airport. The flight has landed in Nagpur safely," an ATC officer told ANI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.