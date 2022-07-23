Pilot surprises his parents by flying them home to Jaipur. WATCH heart-warming video2 min read . 08:24 AM IST
- An Indian pilot recently flew his parents to Jaipur and recorded the video on camera.
It is always heartening to see videos wherein someone has done something special for their parents or loved ones. And, everyone waits for that one opportunity in life to show their parents that they've made it in life.
It is always heartening to see videos wherein someone has done something special for their parents or loved ones. And, everyone waits for that one opportunity in life to show their parents that they've made it in life.
A similar video has gone viral on the internet in which an Indian pilot flew his parents to Jaipur and recorded the video on camera.
A similar video has gone viral on the internet in which an Indian pilot flew his parents to Jaipur and recorded the video on camera.
Kamal Kumar, a pilot that goes by the username @desipilot11 recently shared this heart-warming video that instantly became viral and netizens couldn't help but applaud him. The video currently has 2.7 million views on Instagram and has been liked by more than 1 lakh 14 thousand Instagram users.
Kamal Kumar, a pilot that goes by the username @desipilot11 recently shared this heart-warming video that instantly became viral and netizens couldn't help but applaud him. The video currently has 2.7 million views on Instagram and has been liked by more than 1 lakh 14 thousand Instagram users.
In the video, the pilot's parents, who were unaware that it was their son who was going to fly the plane, were baffled and amused to find him in pilot uniform inside the aircraft.
In the video, the pilot's parents, who were unaware that it was their son who was going to fly the plane, were baffled and amused to find him in pilot uniform inside the aircraft.
Kamal captioned the video, "I had been waiting for this since I started flying and finally I got an opportunity to fly them back home to Jaipur. It's such a feeling Check it out:
Kamal captioned the video, "I had been waiting for this since I started flying and finally I got an opportunity to fly them back home to Jaipur. It's such a feeling Check it out:
This is not the first time that such a soul-stirring moment was caught on camera. Earlier in May, a woman named Zahra posted a video of her husband, who was the pilot in command of the flight she boarded, making a special announcement for her. The video was an instant hit amongst netizens.
This is not the first time that such a soul-stirring moment was caught on camera. Earlier in May, a woman named Zahra posted a video of her husband, who was the pilot in command of the flight she boarded, making a special announcement for her. The video was an instant hit amongst netizens.
In that video, Captain Alneez wrote, "I'd like to take this opportunity to make a special announcement. Some days I do get a special flight, and today is one such flight". He further mentioned, "I have a special passenger on this flight. I have the privilege of flying my wife to Mumbai. It's just a small thing for everybody but it means a lot to me. Just wished to share the happiness with all of you on board".
In that video, Captain Alneez wrote, "I'd like to take this opportunity to make a special announcement. Some days I do get a special flight, and today is one such flight". He further mentioned, "I have a special passenger on this flight. I have the privilege of flying my wife to Mumbai. It's just a small thing for everybody but it means a lot to me. Just wished to share the happiness with all of you on board".
Alneez Virani's wife Zahra posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Being your wife is my greatest blessing." Zahra mentioned further that she had boarded many flights where her husband was the pilot in command, but nothing was close to this one. “It will forever be etched in my heart and make me smile ear to ear forever".
Alneez Virani's wife Zahra posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Being your wife is my greatest blessing." Zahra mentioned further that she had boarded many flights where her husband was the pilot in command, but nothing was close to this one. “It will forever be etched in my heart and make me smile ear to ear forever".
She concluded the post by adding: “You show the world how it's done & that an SRK Romance can happen in real life too. Forever grateful for all that God has blessed me with, especially my husband. Still smiling ear to ear. Love, Zehra".
She concluded the post by adding: “You show the world how it's done & that an SRK Romance can happen in real life too. Forever grateful for all that God has blessed me with, especially my husband. Still smiling ear to ear. Love, Zehra".