Pilot writes to Gehlot over 5% reservation to Gurjars, others in recruitments

JAIPUR : Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot has written a letter to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the issue of five per cent reservation to Gurjars and other communities, claiming that it is not being applied to several recruitments in the state.

Pilot said it has been brought to his notice that the people in the MBC (More Backward Classes) category are not being given the benefits of the five-per cent reservation rule in government recruitments.

There are five castes or communities, including Gurjars, in the category.

Pilot, who was sacked from the posts of deputy chief minister and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president in July after he rebelled against Gehlot's leadership, is from the Gurjar community.

In the letter written to Gehlot on September 2 and issued to the media on Saturday, Pilot has said it was mentioned in the Congress's manifesto for the 2018 state Assembly polls and the party's government had also promised in 2011 that four per cent shadow posts will be reserved for the SBC (Special Backward Classes) category.

He claimed that the five-per cent reservation rule was not applied to constable recruitment-2018, REET recruitment-2018, Panchayti raj LDC recruitment-2013, technical helper recruitment-2018, nursing recruitment 2013 and 2018, jail guards recruitment-2018, Asha supervisor recruitment-2016, commercial assistant recruitment-2018, second-grade teachers recruitment-2018 and others.

Pilot also mentioned in the letter that the development works under the Devnarayan scheme, a welfare scheme meant for the Gurjars, are almost stalled which, he said, is painful.

"People meet me personally to demand a proper implementation of the schemes," he said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

