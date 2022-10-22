Military officials reported on Saturday that the Army's Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) pilots had made a "mayday" call to air traffic control just before the helicopter crashed near Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh, indicating a mechanical issue with the aircraft.
The locally-built twin-engine weapon system integrated (WSI) version of the helicopter crashed at Migging village in the border state's Upper Siang district at 10:43 am on Friday, killing five soldiers.
A 'mayday' call refers to a distress call over radio communication by pilots to the air traffic control in case of emergency.
An official said, "Prior to the crash, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) had received a mayday call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure. This will form the focus of the Court of Inquiry (CoI)."
A CoI was mandated to look into the accident's causes by the Army headquarters.
The two pilots had a combined flying experience of more than 1,800 hours, according to the officials, and the weather in the Tuting area was favourable for flying operations on Friday.
"It is reported that the weather was good for flying operations. The pilots had more than 600 combined flying hours on ALH (weapon system integrated version) and over 1,800 service flying hours between them," the official said.
The helicopter was inducted into the service in June 2015.
Following the crash, the Army and the Indian Air Force began a massive search and rescue operation in the dangerously high-altitude area.
The Army extended its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.
"General Manoj Pande #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the #Bravehearts Maj Vikas Bhambhu, Maj Mustafa Bohara, Cfn Aswin KV, Hav Biresh Sinha & Nk Rohitashva Kumar who laid down their lives in the line of duty at #Migging & offer deepest condolences to the bereaved families," the Army tweeted.
A Lieutenant Colonel from the Army's aviation wing was killed and his co-pilot suffered serious injuries when their Cheetah helicopter crashed in a forward area close to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh two weeks prior to the accident involving the ALH in Migging.
According to official statistics, 15 military helicopter accidents involving four ALH, four Cheetah, two ALH (WSI), three Mi-17V5, one Mi-17, and a Chetak resulted in 31 fatalities between March 2017 and December 2021.
The state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) created and developed the ALH (WSI), also known as the Rudra Mark IV, an effective attack helicopter to fill very specific roles in the Indian Army and Indian Air Force.
The Indian Army's aviation wing has been deploying the WSI variant of the Advanced Light Helicopter Rudra in the region, adding more teeth to its tactical missions in view of the lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.
The Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv is an armed version of the multi-purpose 5.8 Ton class helicopter. The ALH-Dhruv is a multi-role, multi-mission new generation helicopter that was designed and developed domestically.
