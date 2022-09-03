Pilots of govt-owned Alliance Air go on strike due to salary issues2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 06:59 AM IST
- In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the salaries were cut by 60% and till now, the pay has not been fully restored
Listen to this article
Several pilots of Alliance Air airline, which is owned by the government, went on a strike on Friday, prompting delays and cancellation of flights. According to news agency PTI, a section of the pilots has gone on strike, protesting against salary issues.