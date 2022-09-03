Several pilots of Alliance Air airline, which is owned by the government, went on a strike on Friday, prompting delays and cancellation of flights. According to news agency PTI, a section of the pilots has gone on strike, protesting against salary issues.

One of the demands is the restoration of pilots' salaries to the pre-COVID level.

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the salaries were cut by 60% and till now, the pay has not been fully restored, the agency said.

As per PTI agency sources, the management will be soon discussing the issues related to the salaries of pilots.

Alliance Air operates ATR planes. It connects 48 destinations within India with 100 departures per day. Pre-Covid, the airline was flying to 62 destinations.

The carrier has 18 ATR 72-600 aircraft in service.

Separately, pilots of German airline Lufthansa also went on strike over pay issues. The pilots staged a one-day strike to press their demands for better pay and conditions at Germany's biggest carrier.

Due to the strike, hundreds of flights were cancelled on Friday, triggering chaos around the world.

In Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport, around 700 passengers were stranded at Terminal-3. More than 100 relatives and family members of the stranded passengers later gathered outside the airport and demanded a refund or alternate arrangements.

Lufthansa had on Thursday said the strike announced by the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) will have a massive impact on flight operations on Friday.

"Lufthansa has to cancel 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Friday, with single flights also being cancelled as early as today, Thursday, September 1. An estimated 1,30,000 passengers will be affected in view of the upcoming weekend".

The airline said about 800 flights were grounded at its two biggest hubs, Frankfurt and Munich, due to the walkout.

The pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit had called for a 5.5% raise this year and an automatic above-inflation increase in 2023. In addition, pilots are seeking a new pay and holiday structure that the airline said would increase its staffing costs by about 40%, or some 900 million euros over two years.