Kerala lockdown: Despite high Covid cases, the Kerala government won't go for complete lockdown in the state. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ruled out a statewide lockdown stating that it will create a huge crisis for the economy and livelihoods, news agency ANI reported citing CMO.

Kerala has been recording high number of cases compared to other states in the country. Today, the southern state recorded over 29,000 cases with nearly 18% test positivity rate.

However, while addressing local body officials, the chief minister said that no one supports measures like statewide lockdown. "This will create a huge crisis for the economy and livelihoods. Expert opinion is that we need to build social immunity and move back to normal. Caution should not be compromised at all," he added.

Vijayan said that his government would set up neighbourhood monitoring committees comprising government officials, local volunteers and residence associations for Covid prevention.

The chief minister said local care is paramount. “Restrictions should be enforced under the leadership of the Neighborhood Monitoring Committee, Rapid Response Team, Ward Level Committee, Police and Sectoral Magistrate," he added.

Vijayan said that intervention to reduce the spread should be done in each area and everyone in contact with those who are positive should be monitored. "If the local bodies, the people's representatives and the officials are as active as they were in the first phase, we will be able to bring things back to normal as soon as possible," he said.

The Chief Minister said that while the test positivity rate was between 18 and 20%, Kerala was able to keep the death rate at 0.5%. "Those who are under quarantine in the homes should not go out. Such persons will be fined. Committees, including ward level committees, should prioritize the provision of medicines, essentials and treatment for non-Covid diseases to areas declared as containment zones," he said.

