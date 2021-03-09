OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Piped water supply in all unauthorised colonies in next 2 years: Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Tuesday said the AAP government plans to provide piped water supply to all unauthorised colonies in a phased manner in the next two years.

Presenting the budget for the national capital for the financial year 2021-22, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the government has set aside 3,274 crore for the schemes and projects of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). Of this, 600 crore is for 20 kilolitres free water subsidy scheme, which benefits about 6 lakh beneficiaries every month.

The Delhi deputy chief minister said, "Water supply to all unauthorised colonies will be ensured in a phased manner in the next two years except 113 colonies which have not yet received a no objection certificate from the Archaeological Survey of India or those that fall in the forest area."

Sisodia said there are 1,799 unauthorised colonies in the national capital. Of these, 1,622 now come under DJB's piped water supply network.

The minister said 93% of the families in Delhi now have access to piped water supply. The Interceptor Sewer Project is also around 99% completed, Sisodia added.

To bring down pollution levels in Yamuna river, the ISP will trap sewage water from 108 sub-drains of three major drains in the national capital— Najafgarh, Shahdara and Supplementary, and then sent to the nearest sewage treatment plant for treatment, before being discharged into drains.

"With the help of STPs and ISP, the Yamuna can now be cleaned completely within the next three years," the minister added.

