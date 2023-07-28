Piramal Ent to buy back 14 mn shares for 1,750 crore

This represents 5.87% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company.The price, at ₹1,250 per share, has been set at a premium of 25% over the closing price on 25 July, when the initial announcement was made on the stock exchanges. “I would like to say that the promoter and the promoter group shall not participate in the buyback." Over the last 12 months, the company has returned a total of ₹3,278 crore to shareholders, considering both the buyback, and dividends payment, he added.

