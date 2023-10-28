Piramal Pharma revenue up 11% to ₹1,911 crore in Q2
Consolidated profit after tax came in at ₹5 crore in the quarter, as against a loss in the corresponding quarter last year
New Delhi: Piramal Pharma Limited on Saturday reported an 11% year-on-year rise in its consolidated revenue from operations to ₹1,911 crore from ₹1,720 crore in Q2FY23, driven by strong performance across all three of its businesses. It reported consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹5 crore in the quarter, as against a loss in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year, the company said in an exchange filing.