Piramal Realty has partnered with Jio-bp to offer EV charging solutions in its residential projects in Mumbai. The partnership will allow customers and visitors to charge their electric vehicles through Jio-bp pulse mobile app at the charging stations.

As per the company statement, the installation of electric vehicle charging stations is in line with this goal. Sustainability is a key pillar of Piramal Realty's business strategy and is integrated at all levels of its operations. The availability of EV charging infrastructure within its residential complexes ensures convenient charging of electric vehicles and boosts the confidence of potential EV buyers."

Under this partnership, Jio-bp has installed the first set of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane. Within few years of operations, Jio-bp has constructed and launched many of India’s largest EV fleet charging hubs along with hundreds of public charge points in various cities and major highways across the country. Besides fixed charging, Jio-bp also offers Battery Swapping services through its large network of Battery Swapping Stations, it also said

With Jio-bp’s state-of-the-art mobile app having Industry leading features and functionalities, EV customers can seamlessly avail both charging services. To give impetus to the EV adoption in the country, Jio-bp is working together with demand aggregators, original equipment manufacturers and technology partners. Backed by industry-wide partnerships and their rapidly expanding footprint, Jio-bp is on path to providing the widest, most reliable, and completely differentiated charging network at best value for money to Indian EV customers.

Piramal Realty is constantly seeking new ways to contribute towards creating a healthy, sustainable ecosystem while meeting the evolving expectations of customers who aspire to adopt a greener lifestyle.