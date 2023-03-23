Piramal Realty, Jio-bp join hands to offer EV charging solutions in Mumbai residential projects1 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Under this partnership, Jio-bp has installed the first set of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane
Piramal Realty has partnered with Jio-bp to offer EV charging solutions in its residential projects in Mumbai. The partnership will allow customers and visitors to charge their electric vehicles through Jio-bp pulse mobile app at the charging stations.
