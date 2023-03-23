Under this partnership, Jio-bp has installed the first set of EV charging points at Piramal Vaikunth in Thane. Within few years of operations, Jio-bp has constructed and launched many of India’s largest EV fleet charging hubs along with hundreds of public charge points in various cities and major highways across the country. Besides fixed charging, Jio-bp also offers Battery Swapping services through its large network of Battery Swapping Stations, it also said

