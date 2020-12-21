Piramal Realty offers home loan on 0% interest rate for its 3 housing projects

"Finances are one of the critical decision-making aspects for homebuyers, and we aim to ease off their worries through this unique proposition by relieving prospective homebuyers of their interest rate burden. With the reduction in stamp duty, depreciation of Indian Rupee and our offer on home loans at 0 per cent interest this is a perfect time for homebuyers to finalize on their prospective homes. Through this offer, we hope to boost demand amongst homebuyers and are confident that the scheme will attract domestic residents as well as NRIs," said Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty, commenting on the announcement.