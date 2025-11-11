Pistols, ammo recovered from Pakistan-linked arms smuggling network a day after Delhi car blast, terror module bust

A day after a car explosion rocked Delhi and a terror module was busted in Faridabad, the Punjab Police on Monday announced busting a cross-border arms smuggling network with links to Pakistan.

As many as six Glock 9mm pistols, four magazines, and four live cartridges were recovered in the operation, the Punjab Police said.

The bust was carried out by the Ferozepur Police, which apprehended two suspects, Gurpreet Singh alias Gori and Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky.

Vikramjeet had direct links with a Pakistan-based smuggler involved in illegal arms trafficking, police said.

The accused also confessed to supplying weapons to local contacts on the directions of Pakistani handlers, the police said.

"His arrest also helped trace an earlier case involving the procurement of an AK-47 rifle from the same cross-border network. Technical analysis of seized digital devices is underway to expose the full supply chain — including foreign handlers and local collaborators," the Punjab Police said.

The development comes at a time when investigative agencies in India are probing a possible terror angle in the Delhi car blast.

The blast took place at around 7 pm near the historic Red Fort in the national capital, killing at least nine and injuring at least 18.

Terror angle established? Although authorities have not yet declared Monday's blast as an act of terror, it should be noted that the incident took place hours after police busted a terror module in Faridabad and recovered 2,900 kg of explosive substances, arms, and ammunition.

Preliminary investigation into the blast has also revealed the possible use of detonators and ammonium nitrate, reported news agency PTI, citing police sources.

The news agency also reported that the blast could potentially be linked to the Faridabad-based terror module that was busted on Monday.

As the probe continues, security has been tightened across Delhi, with both the Red Fort and the Lal Qila metro station now closed for security reasons.