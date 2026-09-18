Pit bull mauls 6-month-old during walk in Haryana's Sonipat; baby critical, CCTV captures attack

A six-month-old girl was critically injured after a pit bull attacked her in Haryana’s Sonipat, according to an NDTV report. The incident took place in Sikka Colony and was captured on CCTV, which showed the dog lunging at a woman carrying the baby before attacking the infant.

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According to the report, the woman, who is the baby's aunt, had taken the child out for a walk when the dog suddenly ran towards them and lunged at the baby.

CCTV captures pit bull attack The CCTV footage, cited in the NDTV report, shows the impact of the attack causing the woman and the baby to fall. The dog then grabbed the infant in its mouth and continued attacking her.

The woman attempted to protect the baby, while other people at the scene tried to intervene and pull the dog away. The footage shows the infant being dragged along the road as the dog continued to hold on.

The baby sustained serious injuries and was subsequently referred to a hospital in Rohtak, according to the report. Her condition is said to be critical.

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Family yet to file police complaint The baby's family has not yet lodged a police complaint in connection with the incident, the NDTV report said.

The attack has caused concern among residents in the area and raised questions about the responsibility of the dog's owner and whether applicable regulations governing the keeping of such breeds were being followed.

Earlier pit bull attack in Delhi The Sonipat incident comes after a similar attack in Delhi last year. A six-year-old boy lost part of his right ear and suffered other serious injuries after being mauled by a pit bull in Vinay Enclave.

According to NDTV, the dog's owner was subsequently arrested in an attempted murder case.

What are the rules on keeping pit bulls as pets in India? Pit bulls can be kept as pets in most parts of India. There is no uniform ban on the breed across the country, although some municipal authorities have imposed local restrictions on keeping pit bulls and other breeds classified as ferocious.

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In Ghaziabad and Chandigarh, for instance, pit bulls, rottweilers and certain other breeds cannot be kept as pets.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Pit bull mauls 6-month-old during walk in Haryana's Sonipat; baby critical, CCTV captures attack