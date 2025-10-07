Pitavas Panda, BJP leader, shot dead in Odisha's Berhampur; probe on

BJP leader Pitavas Panda, a senior advocate and an RTI activist, was shot dead by unidentified assailants near his residence in Odisha's Berhampur around 10 pm on 6 October, according to SP Berhampur, Dr Saravana Vivek M. Teams have been formed to investigate the incident, ANI reported.

According to a Times of India report, the 50-year-old leader was known for his legal activism and efforts to expose corruption through RTI filings.

What happened? Two men on a motorcycle allegedly opened fire on Pitavas Panda near his home late Monday night. He was rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur, where doctors pronounced him dead. Senior police officials arrived at the scene and reviewed CCTV footage to help identify the attackers, according to an Indian Express report.

“Regularly raised voice against corruption” Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, State Commerce and Transport Minister, who, along with other BJP leaders, rushed to the hospital after learning about the attack, condemned the incident.

He described Panda as “a well-known and courageous leader who regularly raised his voice against corruption,” and said stringent action would be taken against those found guilty, India Today reported.

“CM Mohan Majhi’s Govt has failed to protect even its own leader” Meanwhile, Indian National Congress (INC) Odisha President Bhakta Charan Das said he was “deeply shocked” over the tragedy.

He said, “Deeply shocked at the assassination of Senior Lawyer and State Bar Council Member Shri Pitabash Panda outside his home in Berhampur. BJP has successfully established Jungle Raaj in Odisha. CM Mohan Majhi’s Govt has failed to protect even its own leader, which exposes the shocking law & order collapse in the state.”

Bhakta Charan Das added, “Whether communal clashes, atrocities on women or such murders, things are going from bad to worse. Pained to see what’s happening in our peaceful state.”