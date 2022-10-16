Pitbull, Rottweilers banned in Ghaziabad. Here's what you need to know

Pitbull, Rottweilers banned in Ghaziabad. Here's what you need to know2 min read . 04:24 PM IST
- The decision was taken at the GMC board meeting in the wake of several incidences of violent attacks by pet dogs of the above mentioned breeds.
Following several attacks that left many injured from pet dogs, the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced a ban on keeping certain breeds- pit bull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino- as pets in a house. The civic body is about to go to municipal polls soon.
The decision was taken at the GMC board meeting in the wake of several incidences of violent attacks by pet dogs of the above mentioned breeds.
"Our guidelines mandate the registration of pet dogs as well as compulsory training for these three breeds," said a GMC official according to reports. "But in the wake of the recent dog attacks, the GMC board has passed a proposal banning the domestication of these three breeds."
"Since some residents already own these dogs, the GMC, as a stopgap arrangement, has made the sterilisation of these pets mandatory within two months," the official added.
Amid the rising cases of pitbulls attacking people, several dog owners across Delhi-NCR have started "abandoning" their pets. At least five to six pitbulls were left by their owners outside an NGO in Noida in the last two months, news agency PTI reported.
-Those who own dogs of breeds-Pitbull, Rottweiler, Dogo Argentino will have to sterilize these dogs within two months.
-All pet dogs will have to be registered with the municipal corporation. No more than two dogs will be registered per flag.
-Violators will have to pay a fine of ₹5,000.
-The onus of cleaning dog waste will be on owners. The upkeep of stray dogs will be the responsibility of RWA.
-No person would feed dogs outside the house of others. RWA will decide on spots to feed stray dogs.
-Muzzles should be used on all dogs when they are taken to public places, including parks and lifts.
Incidence 1:
A woman and her two children were attacked by their pit bull dog at Baliar Khurd village. The woman, who was admitted to a hospital, received 50 stitches on her leg, hand and head, said her family. The two children were discharged from the hospital on Saturday.
Incidence 2:
A Pitbull dog attacked an 11-year-old girl in the Civitech society located in Ramprastha Green Campus of Indirapuram police station area of Ghaziabad. According to reports, the incident took place on Wednesday when the little girl was roaming inside the campus of her society and that is when the dog severely mauled her.
Incidence 3:
Last month, a 10-year-old boy was severely mauled by a Pitbull in Sanjay Nagar area of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad city. The boy, a resident of Ghaziabad, received more than 150 stitches on his face.
