India’s Piyush Goyal to meet Canadian minister for trade talks in Ottawa1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 02:01 PM IST
The dialogue is expected to cover topics such as enhancing bilateral trade relations between India and Canada, investment promotion, cooperation in green transition, including critical minerals, and promoting business-to-business (B2B) engagements.
New Delhi: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Mary Ng, Canada’s minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development, are set to co-chair the sixth India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI) in Ottawa on Monday. The MDTI serves as an institutional framework for discussing a broad range of trade and investment-related issues and areas for cooperation between the two countries.
