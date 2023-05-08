New Delhi: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal and Mary Ng, Canada’s minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development, are set to co-chair the sixth India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment (MDTI) in Ottawa on Monday. The MDTI serves as an institutional framework for discussing a broad range of trade and investment-related issues and areas for cooperation between the two countries.

The dialogue is expected to cover topics such as enhancing bilateral trade relations between India and Canada, investment promotion, cooperation in green transition, including critical minerals, and promoting business-to-business (B2B) engagements.

The ministers will also review negotiations for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and Canada, which began at the previous MDTI meeting in March 2022. Seven rounds of negotiations have been held since then, with the possibility of establishing an interim agreement or Early Progress Trade Agreement (EPTA).

Goyal is scheduled to visit Toronto during 9-10 May, where he will participate in various trade and investment promotion activities. These include meetings with CEOs of leading Canadian companies, a roundtable of Indian and Canadian CEOs, and interactions with Canadian and Indian companies based in Canada. A financial sector roundtable will also be held, with Ficci accompanying Goyal as part of an Indian CEO delegation.

Goyal will also inaugurate the Indian Pavilion at SIAL CANADA-2023, North America’s largest food innovation trade show, featuring over 1,000 national and international exhibitors from 50 countries. The event is designed to cater to the retail, food service, and food processing industries.

Indian business delegations from the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI), Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), and Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) will participate in the event.

On the sidelines of SIAL-2023, a Trade and Investment Promotion Event for the Agricultural and Food Processing sector will be held, involving Indian companies and Canadian importers. The event is expected to attract participation from around 200 companies.

The MDTI and accompanying events are anticipated to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between India and Canada, paving the way for enhanced cooperation in various sectors.