NEW DELHI : Trade Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as India’s Sherpa for the G20 meet that is expected to be held in Italy at the end of October. Goyal’s appointment was announced in a statement released by the Indian foreign ministry on Tuesday. The next G20 Summit is scheduled for 30-31 October 2021 under Italian Presidency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Italy for the summit.

Besides trade and industry, Goyal also holds the portfolios of consumer affairs, food and public distribution and textiles,

The G20 is a major international grouping that brings together 19 of the world’s major economies and the European Union, with its members accounting for more than 80% of global GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of global population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading India’s representation at G20 Summits since 2014.

India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999. India will be holding the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022 and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit in 2023 for the first time, the Indian foreign ministry statement said.

India will be part of the G20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G20 Presidencies) from 1 December 2021 till 30 November 2024, it added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.