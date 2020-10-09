Piyush Goyal assigned additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry

Piyush Goyal assigned additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry1 min read . 01:22 PM IST
Piyush Goyal has been assigned additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, following demise of Ram Vilas Paswan
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Piyush Goyal has been assigned additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, following demise of Ram Vilas Paswan
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been assigned additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, following demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, reports ANI.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been assigned additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, following demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, reports ANI.
Piyush Goyal is currently serving as Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Central government.
Piyush Goyal is currently serving as Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Central government.
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday. His Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in central government.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.