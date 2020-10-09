Subscribe
Piyush Goyal assigned additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry
Union Minister for Railways and Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal assigned additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry

1 min read . 01:22 PM IST Staff Writer

Piyush Goyal has been assigned additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, following demise of Ram Vilas Paswan

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been assigned additional charge of Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, following demise of Ram Vilas Paswan, reports ANI.

Piyush Goyal is currently serving as Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Central government.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday. His Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in central government.

