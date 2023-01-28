Piyush Goyal calls for strengthening global startup ecosystem2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 03:40 PM IST
- The minister said an international network of mentors, investors and entrepreneurs can support and inspire startups
New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday called for the creation of an international network of mentors, investors and entrepreneurs to strengthen the global startup ecosystem.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×