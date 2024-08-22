Not against e-commerce, clarifies Goyal, in damage control mode

  • Goyal's earlier remarks had sparked concern among e-commerce industry stakeholders, prompting the minister to issue a clarification.

Dhirendra Kumar
Published22 Aug 2024, 09:38 PM IST
Piyush Goyal, Union commerce minister.
Piyush Goyal, Union commerce minister.(PTI)

New Delhi: In a swift damage control move, Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday clarified his criticism of e-commerce, stating that he is not against the sector but rather supports it and favours Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in it.

Goyal's remarks made a day earliers had sparked concern among e-commerce industry stakeholders, prompting the minister to issue a clarification.

"I am not against e-commerce, but I am for fair trade and ensuring that e-commerce platforms are not used to harm small retailers and domestic industries," Goyal said.

I am not against e-commerce, but I am for fair trade and ensuring that e-commerce platforms are not used to harm small retailers and domestic industries

 

 

Govt supports FDI

The minister emphasized that his government supports FDI in the e-commerce sector and wants to ensure that online trade is conducted in a way that benefits all stakeholders, including small retailers and domestic players.

“We are very clear that we want to invite FDI, technology, and we want the best of the world. We are not against online platforms at all," Goyal said in a video message shared in the official WhatsApp group of the commerce ministry on Thursday.

Also read | Amazon won't support Indian economy, says Piyush Goyal

“We want to invite online platforms to come here and serve all of you. Online commerce, including e-commerce, offers tremendous benefits," he said.

"It offers the benefit of convenience, the benefit of speed, and the comfort of accessing services from your homes," he said. "What the government and the country seek is fairness—honesty towards the customer, honesty towards suppliers of goods and services, and ensuring that others (offline retailers) also have a fair chance to compete with online businesses."

Relief to e-commerce sector

Goyal's clarification comes as a relief to the e-commerce industry, which had expressed concern over the minister's earlier comments. The sector has been growing rapidly in India, with major players like Amazon, Flipkart, and others investing heavily in the country.

The government's support for FDI in e-commerce is expected to further boost the sector's growth and create more opportunities for businesses and consumers.

Also read | Amazon won't support Indian economy, says Piyush Goyal

Reacting to the minister’s comments, Vinod Kumar, President, Forum for Internet Retailers, Sellers & Traders, India (FIRST India), said, “SMEs are able to make entire India and the world as a customer base leveraging e-commerce platforms without having to invest in distribution channels. Our members have benefited immensely from e-commerce and digital commerce.”

Helping formal economy

"The growth of e-commerce is in fact helping growth of formal economy in the country. Without Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato or Swiggy, many of member would have struggled to do business, leave alone grow it. The Digital Bharat vision of PM is realised by e-commerce,” Kumar said.

Coming in support of e-commerce players, Shriram Subramanian, Founder & MD, InGovern Research Services, said, “The e-commerce platforms have been the bedrock for growth of small and medium businesses.”

“The numbers suggest that Amazon and Flipkart have done far more for Indian businesses than anyone else. In my view, it is incorrect to pull down e-commerce in India and suggest retail as the right model for consumers here,” Subramanian said.

Also read | EU suggests India implement own carbon tax mechanism, says minister Goyal

While speaking at the launch of a report, titled ‘Assessing the Net Impact of e-Commerce on Employment and Consumer Welfare in India’, Goyal on Wednesday said that e-commerce platforms should not be allowed to disrupt the 100 million of brick-and-mortars stores and small retailers in India.

The report was published by the Pahle India Foundation, a Delhi-based policy research institute founded by former Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar.

"When Amazon says ‘we are going to invest a billion dollars in India’ and we all celebrate, we forget the underlying story that these billion dollars are not coming for any great service or investment to support the Indian economy," Goyal had said.

Giving the example of western countries, Goyal had noted the decline of traditional corner shops – or ‘mom and pop’ stores – in the US and Europe due to the rise of e-commerce.

"I’m not wishing away e-commerce. It's here to stay," Goyal had said, "but we must think carefully and cautiously about its role. Is predatory pricing good for the country?”

Ahead of policy shift

Goyal's remarks had come in the middle a government exercise to draft a comprehensive e-commerce policy that would check unethical trading practices. The policy is under evaluation at the top level of the government.

The minister had termed the report's projection of a massive 27% annual growth in the e-commerce market as "lies, damn lies, and statistics" – a phrase often attributed to the 19th century American writer Mark Twain.

Also read | India urges regional bloc that includes Bangladesh to fast-track trade talks

"It's not a matter of pride that half of our market could possibly become part of e-commerce in the next 10 years; it's a matter of concern. There are lies, damn lies, and statistics," the minister had said.

"From the country’s perspective, based on the little I’ve read and seen of this report, I would like to completely disassociate myself from it. I do not agree with any of these findings."

As per the report, the share of e-commerce in retail sales was 4.7% in 2019 and it grew to 7.8% in 2022. The report also stated that e-commerce is growing at 27% annually.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 09:38 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaNot against e-commerce, clarifies Goyal, in damage control mode

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue