Piyush Goyal flags off Mau-Anand Vihar biweekly special train

"This new train connecting Mau with Anand Vihar will fulfil the long pending demand of the people of the Purvanchal. The new train will boost the economy of this region," Goyal said on the occasion as per a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

"In the present Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the budget allocation for Rail projects in Uttar Pradesh has been increased to ten times as compared to 2009-14. This shows the commitment of the government for the development of infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Mau-Anand Vihar Terminus (05139) Biweekly Special shall depart from Mau every Tuesday and Friday at 20:50 hours and shall reach Anand Vihar Terminus the next day at 11:30 hours.

Anand Vihar-Mau Biweekly Special (05140) shall depart from Anand Vihar terminus every Wednesday and Saturday at 16:45 hours and shall reach Mau at 06:20 hours the next day.

This train will have a total of 21 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. It will have stoppages at Aunrihar, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Lucknow and Kanpur Central stations en route in both directions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

