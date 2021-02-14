OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Piyush Goyal flags off Mau-Anand Vihar biweekly special train
Piyush Goyal (MINT_PRINT)
Piyush Goyal (MINT_PRINT)

Piyush Goyal flags off Mau-Anand Vihar biweekly special train

1 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2021, 08:26 PM IST ANI

Mau-Anand Vihar Terminus (05139) Biweekly Special shall depart from Mau every Tuesday and Friday at 20:50 hours and shall reach Anand Vihar Terminus the next day at 11:30 hours

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday flagged off Mau-Anand Vihar Biweekly Special train through video conferencing.

"This new train connecting Mau with Anand Vihar will fulfil the long pending demand of the people of the Purvanchal. The new train will boost the economy of this region," Goyal said on the occasion as per a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A medic prepares a dose of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease vaccine

Don’t let down guard on coronavirus, CDC head warns amid lethal strain

2 min read . 08:58 PM IST
Fuel retailers revise prices of LPG cylinders, which is primarily dependent on the international benchmark rate of LPG,

LPG price hike: Cooking gas rates up 50, here's how much you'll pay per cylinder

1 min read . 08:47 PM IST
Mexico will next vaccinate adults over the age of 60, a group representing 12% of Mexico's 126 million people, between February and April

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer vaccines

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST
US President Joe Biden

Joe Biden calls on Congress to ‘enact commonsense gun law reforms’

1 min read . 08:32 PM IST

"In the present Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the budget allocation for Rail projects in Uttar Pradesh has been increased to ten times as compared to 2009-14. This shows the commitment of the government for the development of infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Mau-Anand Vihar Terminus (05139) Biweekly Special shall depart from Mau every Tuesday and Friday at 20:50 hours and shall reach Anand Vihar Terminus the next day at 11:30 hours.

Anand Vihar-Mau Biweekly Special (05140) shall depart from Anand Vihar terminus every Wednesday and Saturday at 16:45 hours and shall reach Mau at 06:20 hours the next day.

This train will have a total of 21 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. It will have stoppages at Aunrihar, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Lucknow and Kanpur Central stations en route in both directions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout