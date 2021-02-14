Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Piyush Goyal flags off Mau-Anand Vihar biweekly special train
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal flags off Mau-Anand Vihar biweekly special train

1 min read . 08:26 PM IST ANI

Mau-Anand Vihar Terminus (05139) Biweekly Special shall depart from Mau every Tuesday and Friday at 20:50 hours and shall reach Anand Vihar Terminus the next day at 11:30 hours

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday flagged off Mau-Anand Vihar Biweekly Special train through video conferencing.

Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday flagged off Mau-Anand Vihar Biweekly Special train through video conferencing.

"This new train connecting Mau with Anand Vihar will fulfil the long pending demand of the people of the Purvanchal. The new train will boost the economy of this region," Goyal said on the occasion as per a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Don’t let down guard on coronavirus, CDC head warns amid lethal strain

2 min read . 08:58 PM IST

LPG price hike: Cooking gas rates up 50, here's how much you'll pay per cylinder

1 min read . 08:47 PM IST

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer vaccines

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST

Joe Biden calls on Congress to ‘enact commonsense gun law reforms’

1 min read . 08:32 PM IST

"This new train connecting Mau with Anand Vihar will fulfil the long pending demand of the people of the Purvanchal. The new train will boost the economy of this region," Goyal said on the occasion as per a statement from the Ministry of Railways.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Don’t let down guard on coronavirus, CDC head warns amid lethal strain

2 min read . 08:58 PM IST

LPG price hike: Cooking gas rates up 50, here's how much you'll pay per cylinder

1 min read . 08:47 PM IST

Mexico gets AstraZeneca doses from India, expects more Pfizer vaccines

1 min read . 08:35 PM IST

Joe Biden calls on Congress to ‘enact commonsense gun law reforms’

1 min read . 08:32 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"In the present Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the budget allocation for Rail projects in Uttar Pradesh has been increased to ten times as compared to 2009-14. This shows the commitment of the government for the development of infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh," he added.

Mau-Anand Vihar Terminus (05139) Biweekly Special shall depart from Mau every Tuesday and Friday at 20:50 hours and shall reach Anand Vihar Terminus the next day at 11:30 hours.

Anand Vihar-Mau Biweekly Special (05140) shall depart from Anand Vihar terminus every Wednesday and Saturday at 16:45 hours and shall reach Mau at 06:20 hours the next day.

This train will have a total of 21 Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches. It will have stoppages at Aunrihar, Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Lucknow and Kanpur Central stations en route in both directions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.