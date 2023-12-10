comScore
Mumbai: Piyush Goyal flags off 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon', actor Sonali Bendre marks presence

 Livemint

Union Minister Piyush Goyal flags off 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon' in Mumbai.

Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal flags off 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon' in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)Premium
Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal flags off 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon' in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal flags off 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon' in Mumbai.

As reported by ANI, Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre was also present at the event.

“The diversity of our country could be seen today during this Walkathon. A large number of women are enthusiastically participating in this Walkathon," said Piyush Goyal.

According to an official release by The Ministry of Textiles, the event aims to promote the handloom sari culture in India by inviting participation of women across the country to showcase their ways of wearing saris and thus present India as a country of “Unity in Diversity".

“It will also promote the spirit of traditional textiles & support the idea of “Vocal for Local" and will raise awareness about fitness among women and to encourage them lead healthier lives," the release added.

The Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Jardosh said, “By combining the economic, cultural, and regional elements, the 'One Bharat Sari Walkathon' is poised to make a meaningful impact, celebrating the unity in diversity that characterizes India while simultaneously promoting the enduring legacy of handloom craftsmanship."

The event is expecting a participation of more than 5000 women including leading professionals, Bollywood and television personalities, sports personalities, businesswomen, designers, influencers, housewives, women from the music industry and many more who are set to join the event adorned in their distinctive traditional attire.

Furthermore, Member of Parliament Poonam Mahajan, said that the sari is not just a garment but a symbol of women’s financial independence and freedom. “The ‘One Bharat Sari Walkathon’ aims to bring women on a platform that supports the Indian textile industry and promotes women's empowerment. Regardless of whether it's the CEO of a multinational company or a Koli woman from the indigenous Maharashtrian tribe, each participant will walk the marathon adorned in a traditional sari. This unification through the dignity of labour and a shared love for Indian culture will be the common thread among all participants."

Previously, the Sari Walkathon was organized in Surat.

 

Published: 10 Dec 2023, 08:47 AM IST
