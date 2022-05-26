Union Minister Piyush Goyal defended India's national interest amid the ongoing Ukraine war, dismissing any claims that India was significantly increasing imports from Russia or contributing to the situation in Ukraine. This remark comes in the aftermath of the Ukraine war, which has resulted in severe sanctions against Russia, making it difficult for crucial partners like India to deal with Moscow. Piyush Goyal remarked on May 25 at the World Economic Forum in Davos that every government must protect its own interests. India, according to Goyal, has always sought various sources for its petroleum needs.

