Home >News >India >Piyush Goyal inaugurates electrified section of Ratlam-Chittorgarh rail section
At present, trains are being run by a diesel engine in this 189.46 km rail section, which requires extra time to change loco from Ratlam.

Piyush Goyal inaugurates electrified section of Ratlam-Chittorgarh rail section

3 min read . 03:30 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The electrification of the Ratlam-Chittorgarh section will save diesel and will contribute to green energy
  • Conversion from diesel to electric traction of this section will also save 27.54 crore per year

A newly electrified section of the Ratlam-Chittorgarh in Ratlam rail division was inaugurated virtually by Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal at Ratlam Railway station on Sunday.

A newly electrified section of the Ratlam-Chittorgarh in Ratlam rail division was inaugurated virtually by Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal at Ratlam Railway station on Sunday.

At present, trains are being run by a diesel engine in this 189.46 km rail section, which requires extra time to change loco from Ratlam.

At present, trains are being run by a diesel engine in this 189.46 km rail section, which requires extra time to change loco from Ratlam.

After electrification of this section, trains will be run by electric loco, which will eliminate extra time in changing of locos and trains will run with high speed without hindrance and passengers and goods trains will reach their destinations in a short time.

Also, the electrification of the Ratlam-Chittorgarh section will save diesel and will contribute to green energy. Conversion from diesel to electric traction of this section will also save 27.54 crore per year. This electrification has been done at the cost of 205.44 crore.

Goyal also inaugurated and dedicated a host of infrastructure projects, projects related to passenger amenities and facilities at various railway stations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Karnataka through video conferencing.

88 Railway projects were dedicated to nation

88 Railway projects were dedicated to the country worth over 1,000 crore making Indian Railways future-ready. Various dignitaries were also present on this occasion at different locations, an official release said.

While inaugurating the rail projects in Kerala, Goyal said that it's important to improve connectivity in the state, which is a keeper of Indian Heritage and for the railway passengers using the various amenities in the state of Kerala.

Our effort is that we give a big lift to the infrastructure to the railways in Kerala. We give a boost to the facilities connecting Kerala with the rest of the country. We ignite more economic activity in the area and transform the railway network through the state of Kerala. The budget being allocated for Kerala is continuously increasing year on year. We are committed to having a vibrant railway network across Kerala in the days and months to come, Goyal added.

In Kerala, Foot Over Bridges have been provided three locations at a total cost of 9.56 crore at Kollam, Kundara and Kochuveli. These foot overbridges will enhance the mobility of passengers and ease crowd dispersal at these important stations.

Facilitating ease of access to Platforms and concourse areas, particularly for senior citizens, sick and divyang passengers. Lifts have been provided at Kanhangad and Aluva at a total cost of Rs. 1.60 Crore.

In order to reinforce the safety of passengers at railway stations, state-of-the-art Video Surveillance Systems have been installed at 15 locations with a total cost of 9.45 crore.

With Central monitoring system at Chennai, railway stations such as Alleppey, Aluva, Chengannur, Ernakulam Town, Kayankulam, Tiruvalla, Kottayam, Badagara, Kannur, Kasaragod, Palakkad Jn, Tirur, Thalassery, Kanhangad and Payyanur will be equipped with Video Surveillance Systems.

At two stations in Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram Central and Thrissur, Airport type illumination of covered Platforms has been provided at a total cost of Rs.42 lakhs. This will enhance the passenger experience and will help make the journey a memorable one.

