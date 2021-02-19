Piyush Goyal inaugurates rail projects in West Bengal

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday virtually inaugurated a bunch of projects in West Bengal, towards the development of rail infrastructure in West Bengal.

The minister inaugurated the second foot over bridge at Santragachi, freight terminal at Sankrail (Phase-I) and Vivekananda Meditation Centre at Howrah. He dedicated to the nation an executive lounge at Sealdah station, integrated security system at Barddhaman station, among others.

“Today many projects have been inaugurated. Especially the freight terminal, which has 8 lines. The terminal will provide the facility of fast freight and passenger trains from the industrial areas around Sankrail. Sealdah is a busy station, where long-distance trains keep coming. New elevators and escalators are installed here, to provide facilities to the passengers, and to make the journey smooth, many works have been done there," Goyal said.

Santragachi station, which is one of the busiest stations is being developed with modern amenities. The 2nd foot over bridge is expected to improve the mobility of passengers at Santragachi Station.

“Sankrail Freight Terminal (Phase-I) has been developed with modern facilities for freight rake handling to ensure faster turnaround of rakes for speedy transportation of inward/outward consignments serving major industries like iron and steel, textile, garments, plastic, food and beverages, foundries, cement etc. This Freight Terminal will serve around 40 sq.km. industrial belt spreading over Kolkata and Howrah in West Bengal. The freight terminal with eight full length electrified lines with wharf facilities has been constructed at a cost of ₹109 crores," an official statement said.

The minister also said that electrification of railways is being done across the country and by the year 2030, Indian Railways would be the first in the world to be pollution-free.

