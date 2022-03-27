Currently, petrol in Delhi is be sold at ₹99.11 per litre and diesel at ₹90.42 per litre. The petrol is costing at ₹113.88 after an increase of by 53 paise and after the hike by 58 paise diesel is sold at ₹98.13 in the finance capital Mumbai. In Mumbai, the prices are the highest among all the metros cities. In Chennai, the price of petrol is ₹104.90 and diesel is ₹95.00 and in Kolkata, the price of petrol is ₹108.53 and diesel is ₹93.57.