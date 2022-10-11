Piyush Goyal: India, UAE offer numerous prospects for investments

Piyush Goyal: India, UAE offer numerous prospects for investments2 min read . 02:33 PM IST
The relationship between India and the UAE is gaining steam, and there are several opportunities for cooperation and increased investment, Piyush Goyal said.
The relationship between India and the UAE is gaining steam, and there are several opportunities for cooperation and increased investment, Piyush Goyal said.
The momentum between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is exceptional, with numerous prospects for collaboration and rising investments in vital fields like technology and infrastructure, Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal has said.
The momentum between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is exceptional, with numerous prospects for collaboration and rising investments in vital fields like technology and infrastructure, Union Minister for Commerce Piyush Goyal has said.
Goyal and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, co-chaired the 10th meeting of the high-level Joint Task Force on Investments between India and the UAE.
Goyal and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, co-chaired the 10th meeting of the high-level Joint Task Force on Investments between India and the UAE.
Businesspeople on both sides were urged by the co-chairs to take full advantage of the favourable trade environment created by CEPA. The co-chairs also noted developments regarding the CEPA, such as the creation of the Joint Committee and associated subcommittees.
Businesspeople on both sides were urged by the co-chairs to take full advantage of the favourable trade environment created by CEPA. The co-chairs also noted developments regarding the CEPA, such as the creation of the Joint Committee and associated subcommittees.
The co-chairs acknowledged the early trends of the beneficial impact of the historic India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on bilateral commerce between the two countries since it entered into force in May 2022 during this tenth meeting of the Joint Task Force.
The co-chairs acknowledged the early trends of the beneficial impact of the historic India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on bilateral commerce between the two countries since it entered into force in May 2022 during this tenth meeting of the Joint Task Force.
The discussions for the bilateral investment treaty between India and the UAE were discussed by the two delegations. There have been a total of 12 rounds of negotiations. Both parties agreed that significant progress could have been made since the negotiations began and reaffirmed their commitment to moving the process along quickly in order to reach an early conclusion of a fair and beneficial agreement.
The discussions for the bilateral investment treaty between India and the UAE were discussed by the two delegations. There have been a total of 12 rounds of negotiations. Both parties agreed that significant progress could have been made since the negotiations began and reaffirmed their commitment to moving the process along quickly in order to reach an early conclusion of a fair and beneficial agreement.
The topic of boosting bilateral investments in important industries like manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and technology was also discussed. It was decided that in this regard, the relevant authorities in both countries would look into the creation of effective and integrated Single Window Solutions and Virtual Trade Corridors in order to cut down on the time and expenses associated with trade and investment-related procedures.
The topic of boosting bilateral investments in important industries like manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and technology was also discussed. It was decided that in this regard, the relevant authorities in both countries would look into the creation of effective and integrated Single Window Solutions and Virtual Trade Corridors in order to cut down on the time and expenses associated with trade and investment-related procedures.
It was decided that the Department of Economic Development of Abu Dhabi would study this area of collaboration with the relevant counterparties in India in order to come to an execution strategy that would be advantageous to both sides.
It was decided that the Department of Economic Development of Abu Dhabi would study this area of collaboration with the relevant counterparties in India in order to come to an execution strategy that would be advantageous to both sides.
The two sides reviewed the UAE's request to provide tax incentives to specific UAE sovereign investment entities under the existing UAE-India Tax Treaty and India's response to provide the same under the existing domestic tax laws of India in order to encourage increased investment flows by UAE sovereign investment entities into India.
The two sides reviewed the UAE's request to provide tax incentives to specific UAE sovereign investment entities under the existing UAE-India Tax Treaty and India's response to provide the same under the existing domestic tax laws of India in order to encourage increased investment flows by UAE sovereign investment entities into India.
It was agreed that the two countries' policy objectives should be met by the outcome of ongoing bilateral consultations. In this connection, it was recognised and welcomed that the Finance Act 2020 and subsequent notifications of tax exemptions supported UAE sovereign entities.
It was agreed that the two countries' policy objectives should be met by the outcome of ongoing bilateral consultations. In this connection, it was recognised and welcomed that the Finance Act 2020 and subsequent notifications of tax exemptions supported UAE sovereign entities.
(With ANI inputs)
(With ANI inputs)