The senior BJP leader and a minister in the Modi Cabinet said in Rajya Sabha," They are talking on foreign reports (Hindenburg Report), this is the way of Congress. I clearly say that their own leaders who do not do anything without asking them, just see the wealth of their leaders in 2014. how much is it today."

The minister also said that Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) sits when the allegation is proven and when there is an allegation against the government, then a joint parliamentary committee is set up, not on the issue of any private person.