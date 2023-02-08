Piyush Goyal's jibe at Mallikarjun Kharge, says first know about wealth of your leaders
- Piyush Goyal also said that Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) sits when the allegation is proven and when there is an allegation against the government, then a joint parliamentary committee is set up
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday attacked the opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha a day after Congress' senior leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
