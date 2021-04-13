Piyush Goyal launches e-commerce platform for aqua farmers

e-SANTA is an end-to-end electronic trade platform between aqua farmers and exporters. The aqua farmers have the freedom to list their produce and quote their price while the exporters have the freedom to list their requirements and also to choose the products based on their requirements such as desired size, location, harvest dates etc. This enables the farmers and buyers to have greater control over the trade and enables them to make informed decisions. The platform provides detailed specification of each product listing and it is backed by an end to end electronic payment system with NaCSA as an Escrow agent.

