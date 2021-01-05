Piyush Goyal launches Freight Business Development portal to ensure transparency

Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched the Freight Business Development Portal, calling it a one-stop solution for all needs of the railways' customers.

"The new portal will be game-changer in ensuring ease of doing business with Railways. The portal will ensure that best services are available to the clients," said Goyal after the launch.

Also Read | India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

"Indian Railway is getting future-ready. The commitment of Railways to further improve the services is unflinching," he added.

The portal is aimed towards ensuring that all operations stay customer-centric, reduce the costs for logistics providers, provide online tracking facility for suppliers and also simplify the process of goods transportation.

It has been designed to replace physical processes with online ones to minimize the need for a human to human interaction. Its purpose is to meet the varied needs of all existing as well as new customers with a focus on ease of doing business, bring more transparency and provide professional support.

The FBD portal can be accessed by logging on to Indian Railways web site: https://indianrailways.gov.in/#. It can also be reached directly: https://fois.indianrail.gov.in/RailSAHAY/.

"Indian Railways has embraced a 'Freight on Priority' policy by pushing for an aggressive customer-centric approach to expand the freight carried not only from the traditional segments but also by attracting new customers to its fold," the railways said in a statement.

Addressing the customers regarding the portal, the railways added: "The personalized dashboard of Freight Business Portal shall bring you the single view, which gives you access to your entire business with Indian Railways, your outstanding indents, on-run consignments, status of various interactions, facility to apply for various services and raising concerns."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via