Piyush Goyal loses Railways, gains textiles

The ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution has recently put out the draft e-commerce rules for consumer protection. The rules propose to limit so-called ‘flash sales’ of goods and services by e-commerce companies by proposing to ban back-to-back sales that limit customer choice, increase prices and do not provide a level playing field. Goyal last week said that once the draft rules are finalized, the government will issue necessary clarification in its existing FDI policy for e-commerce which comes under the ministry of commerce and industry. Retaining both portfolios will help Goyal synergise e-commerce policy in India.