Home >News >India >Piyush Goyal reviews DFC progress, says rly project will be ready by June 2022
Piyush Goyal reviews DFC progress

Piyush Goyal reviews DFC progress, says rly project will be ready by June 2022

2 min read . 08:14 AM IST Staff Writer

  • In the first phase, Indian Railways is constructing the 1504 km western DFC and 1856 km eastern DFC, including PPP section of the Sonnagar-Dankuni section.
  • Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said everything would be done to bring all stakeholders on board to ensure that work is completed by June 2022

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, while reviewing the progress in dedicated freight corridors (DFC), said that no stone should be left unturned to ensure that the project is handed over to the nation by June 2022.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, while reviewing the progress in dedicated freight corridors (DFC), said that no stone should be left unturned to ensure that the project is handed over to the nation by June 2022.

Freight corridors, being constructed by the Indian railways, are special tracks made for goods trains. They aim to decongest the railway network, ensure faster movement of goods, increase the national carrier’s freight capacity network and reduce overall logistics costs for companies.

Freight corridors, being constructed by the Indian railways, are special tracks made for goods trains. They aim to decongest the railway network, ensure faster movement of goods, increase the national carrier's freight capacity network and reduce overall logistics costs for companies.

Also Read: India’s hunt for the new Vision 2020

The Railways Minister on Monday reviewed the progress of various sections under completion in DFC on both East and West corridors. Over the last decade, DFC has faced hurdles over land acquisition, besides delays in loan approvals.

When asked about the challenges faced by the Railways in getting work completed in certain sections ahead of the schedule, Goyal said that everything would be done to bring all stakeholders on board to ensure that work is completed in sync with June 2022 deadline in mind.

In the first phase, DFCCIL is constructing the 1504 km western DFC and 1856 km eastern DFC, including PPP section of the Sonnagar-Dankuni section. The WDFC and EDFC (excluding the Sonnagar – Dankuni PPP section) i.e. 2800 route Km will be commissioned by June 2022.

The EDFC starting from Sahnewal near Ludhiana (Punjab) will pass through the states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand to terminate at Dankuni in West Bengal.

The Western Corridor connecting Dadri in Uttar Pradesh to Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai will traverse through the states of UP, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 351 Km New Khurja- New Bhaupur section of EDFC on December 29. The 351-km stretch has been built at a cost of 5,750 crore and is funded by the World Bank. The new stations in this section are Bhaupur, Kanchausi, Achalda, Ekdil, Bhadan, Makhanpur, Tundla, Hathras, Daudkan and Khurja.

Railway Ministry said, with the release of freight trains on DFC route, Indian Railways will be able to run faster and punctual trains, and will get time to do routine maintenance, which was earlier a daunting challenge. Currently, the average speed of goods trains will increase to 60-70kmph from the existing 25-30kmph.

