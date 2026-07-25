Piyush Goyal says FIR filed over AI-generated video of his remarks, report claims ‘many social media links taken down’

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal took to social media to flag an AI-generated deepfake video of his statement delivered outside Parliament. He alleged that his remarks to the media were "maliciously" altered in a clip to spread misinformation.

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Goyal said he has filed a police complaint, and an FIR (No. 123/26) was registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station on Saturday.

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“My remarks to the media outside Parliament have been maliciously doctored using AI to create and circulate a deepfake video in an attempt to spread misinformation,” Piyush Goyal posted on X.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the FIR filed by Piyush Goyal about? ⌵ Piyush Goyal filed an FIR regarding an AI-generated deepfake video that maliciously altered his remarks outside Parliament. He alleged that this was done to spread misinformation. 2 Why did Piyush Goyal urge the public to rely on verified information? ⌵ Goyal emphasized the importance of relying on verified sources to combat the irresponsible misuse of AI in misleading the public through manipulated videos. 3 How did the government respond to AI-generated misinformation related to Piyush Goyal? ⌵ The government took down many social media links associated with the AI-generated deepfake video following warnings from the PIB fact-check unit about misinformation. 4 Should individuals trust viral videos on social media? ⌵ Individuals should approach viral videos with caution and rely only on verified and authentic sources, as many can be manipulated or misleading. 5 What actions did Piyush Goyal threaten against those involved with the fake video? ⌵ Goyal stated that strict legal action would be taken against everyone involved in the creation, circulation, or amplification of the AI-generated fake video.

“I have filed a police complaint, and an FIR (No. 123/26) has been registered at Chanakyapuri Police Station at 4:35 AM on 25 July 2026. Strict legal action will be taken against everyone involved in creating, circulating, or amplifying this fake video,” the minister added.

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Goyal added that the irresponsible misuse of artificial intelligence to mislead the public cannot and will not be tolerated.

He, therefore, urged “everyone to rely only on verified and authentic sources for information.”

“I have complete faith that India's aware and tech-savvy citizens, especially our youth, will not fall prey to such misinformation,” Goyal said.

‘Many social media links taken down’ Many social media links related to an AI-generated deepfake video of Piyush Goyal have been taken down, government sources told PTI on Saturday.

On Friday evening, the PIB fact-check unit too warned that Pakistani propaganda accounts were circulating an AI-generated deepfake video falsely depicting Union Minister Piyush Goyal making threatening remarks about protesting students.

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On July 24, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, “Today, PM Modi has made it clear that the strictest possible action will be taken. Those guilty of such acts will be punished through the establishment of fast-track courts. Severe punishment will be met, and the government will take many further steps in this matter to fulfill the hopes and expectations of our young women.”

"We urge the Congress Party and the opposition not to politicise the issue. Don't run away, discuss. We strongly condemn the opposition's running away from discussion and its politicisation. We urge everyone to maintain peace and, at the same time, fulfil our responsibility to resolve the issue through discussion... I hope that Rahul Gandhi and his opposition friends will be concerned about the youth. We will all work together through discussion to chart a path forward for their future...," he said.

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The PIB also fact-checked a “deepfake” video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It said clip, wherein PM Modi announced “more strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet” was an altered 'AI-generated deepfake video.’

“Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a video of Prime Minister @narendramodi featuring fabricated statements that he never made regarding the protest in Delhi,” the PIB Factcheck posted on X.

The manipulated videos surfaced amid ongoing student protests organised by the Cockroach Janata Party at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, over irregularities in the NEET medical and competitive examinations.

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The protesters have been demanding the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged paper-leak cases and reforms in the education system.

Social media has witnessed a surge in content related to the demonstrations, and authorities have repeatedly cautioned users against relying on unverified videos and posts circulating online.

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About the Author Akriti Anand Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry. In her curren...Read More ✕ Akriti Anand



In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.



Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.



One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.



When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.



Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.



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Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration.Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience.One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections.When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand.Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.Connect with Akriti hereLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199 Twitter/X: https://x.com/AkritiAnand7 Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in