Piyush Goyal says MEA will provide clarity on India's Russian oil imports as US set to monitor supplies

Amidst controversy surrounding a White House claim that India consented to United States oversight of Russian petroleum imports, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stated on Saturday that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) would provide clarity regarding India's acquisition of Russian crude.

After announcing the interim framework for trade deal between the US and India, the White House had said: “India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian Federation oil, has represented that it will purchase United States energy products from the United States, and has recently committed to a framework with the United States to expand defense cooperation over the next 10 years.”

Nevertheless, the Indian administration has issued no formal verification concerning any pledge to cease the procurement of oil from Russia.

During a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday, Piyush Goyal said: "MEA will give information about it."

The Congress party on Saturday criticized the NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the Union has accepted US surveillance of India’s Russian oil imports as a component of the trade pact's preliminary framework.

In a social media post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "The US will now monitor whether India is importing oil from Russia or not. If the US decides India has imported Russian oil directly or indirectly, the extra 25% tariff penalty is back. This is truly extraordinary. And the Modi govt has accepted it!!"

Washington and New Delhi declared in a collaborative communique that they have established a structure for a temporary deal on bilateral, mutually advantageous commerce (the Interim Agreement) and have settled on the conditions.

As per the joint briefing from the Commerce Ministry and White House, the United States shall implement a corresponding tariff of 18 percent on Indian-made products, covering textiles, garments, leather goods, footwear, polymers, organic chemicals, interior decor, hand-crafted items, and specific industrial equipment.

Pending the effective finalization of the Interim Agreement, the US shall eliminate the reciprocal duties on an extensive list of commodities specified in the Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners Annex of the September 5, 2025 Executive Order 14346, involving generic medicines, precious stones, and aerospace components.

At the same time, Piyush Goyal has promised total safeguarding of Indian farmers within the parameters of the trade accord.

He further noted that the arrangement would yield significant advantages for cultivators and Indian micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Goyal also said: "Agricultural products from Indian farmers will be exported to the United States at zero duty. At the same time, no tariff concessions have been granted for agricultural products from US farmers entering the Indian market."

One opening up of Distiller's Dried Grains market, the minister said: "We have opened our markets for the US on some products like Distiller's Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS), wines & spirits in which we have kept a minimum import price also."