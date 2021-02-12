Piyush Goyal says no passenger death due to train accidents occurred in 22 mnths

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha today said Railways has taken several measures to ensure the safety of its passengers which resulted in 'zero' passenger death in the last 22 months.

Goyal said: The last passenger death due to a railway accident happened on 22nd March 2019. For the nearly 22 months, we have not had a single passenger death due to train accidents.

Talking about one of the main measures taken to ensure passenger safety, he said: In the new restructured Railway Board, we have designated director-general of safety for the first time in the Indian Railways.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the minister listed out the various steps taken by the Railways in coordination with Government Railway Police (GRP) to ensure passengers' safety.

Here are a few things he pointed out:

On vulnerable and identified routes/sections, trains are escorted by Railway Protection Force (RPF) in addition to trains escorted by Government Railway Police of different States daily.

Railway Help Line number 139 is operational (24x7) over Indian Railways for security-related assistance to passengers in distress.

Through various social media platforms -Twitter, Facebook etc., Railways are in regular touch with passengers including women to enhance the security of passengers and to address their security concern.

Frequent announcements are made through the Public Address System to educate passengers to take precautions against theft, snatching, drugging etc.

An Integrated Security System (ISS) consisting of surveillance of vulnerable stations through Close Circuit Television Camera Network, Access Control etc. has been sanctioned to improve surveillance mechanism over 202 railway stations.

Drives are conducted against the entry of unauthorized persons in trains and railway premises.

Station Security Plan is being implemented at major stations in a phased manner to enhance access control, improve surveillance and achieve synergy between deployment of various security agencies on the station.

CCTV cameras have been provided in 2931 coaches and 668 Railway stations for enhancing the security of passengers.

Emergency Talk Back System and Closed Circuit Television Surveillance Cameras have been provided in ladies compartments/coaches of all newly manufactured Electrical Multiple Unit (EMU) and air-conditioned rakes of Kolkata Metro.

