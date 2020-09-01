Piyush Goyal signals India-US trade deal may not be signed before US elections

India’s trade minister said the initial trade deal between both sides could lay the foundation for negotiating a much more ambitious bilateral free trade agreement. “The architecture of the initial deal is in best interest of businesses, both in US and India. And it is in the interest of both countries to deepen our strategic partnership with this immediate trade deal also because it will open the doors to starting a dialogue on a larger bilateral engagement where we have much more elbow room since it is not on an MFN (most favoured nation) basis and we do hope we can quickly move to the next phase of a larger engagement for a free trade agreement," he added.