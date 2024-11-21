Piyush Goyal pushes for quality standards and innovation; DPIIT plans industrial expansion in Tier-II and III cities

New Delhi: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged Indian industry to raise quality standards, emphasising the need to position the country as both a trusted partner and a provider of high-quality goods.

Speaking at the 97th annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Goyal outlined a roadmap for India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation through innovation, collaboration and adherence to global standards.

“India will not only be a trusted partner but also a provider of quality goods. This potent combination will define our journey towards a Viksit Bharat,” Goyal said, urging industry leaders to engage with technical committees and appoint representatives to uphold and enhance quality standards.

Also read | India prioritizes equity, balance in free trade agreements: Piyush Goyal The minister also highlighted the government’s allocation of ₹1 trillion under the newly operationalized Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), calling it a critical step towards building a research-oriented ecosystem.

“The industry must leverage these funds to foster innovation, promote experimentation, and create solutions that enhance exports and meet domestic needs,” he added.

Call for collaboration The minister called for collaborative efforts between the government and industry to reduce compliance burdens and decriminalize offences that impede business growth, underscoring the need for a conducive environment to boost the ease of doing business.

On the occasion, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary, department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), announced plans to expand industrial infrastructure in Tier-II and III cities. The initiative aims to establish a framework for new industrial parks by the year-end, bolstering economic activity in smaller cities.

Also read | Piyush Goyal urges RBI to cut interest rates; Governor Shaktikanta Das responds “We have notified 11 industrial corridors, within which 20 smart industrial townships are being planned at the central government level. Sector-specific parks have already been developed, and we are engaging with the industry to create more parks in Tier-II and III cities,” Bhatia said.

Success highlighted Bhatia also highlighted the success of the government’s flagship production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which spans 14 sectors. The scheme has attracted investments worth ₹1.46 trillion, leading to advanced technology inflows and exports valued at ₹4 trillion.

The ₹1.97 trillion-initiative is designed to position India as a global manufacturing hub, enhance the competitiveness of domestically produced goods, generate employment, curb cheap imports, and boost exports. It covers diverse sectors, including mobile phones, drones, telecommunications, textiles, automotive, white goods, and pharmaceuticals.

Also read | Curb no bar: Indian importers skirt China block via Dubai The official noted that 153,000 startups have been registered under the Startup India initiative, with a special focus on deeptech startups. Efforts are being made to address their long-term financing needs, said Bhatia.