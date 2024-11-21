Piyush Goyal pushes for quality standards and innovation; DPIIT plans industrial expansion in Tier-II and III cities

  • Goyal outlined a roadmap for India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation through innovation, collaboration and adherence to global standards.

Dhirendra Kumar
Published21 Nov 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Piyush Goyal, minister for commerce and industry.
Piyush Goyal, minister for commerce and industry.(PTI)

New Delhi: Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged Indian industry to raise quality standards, emphasising the need to position the country as both a trusted partner and a provider of high-quality goods.

Speaking at the 97th annual general meeting of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), Goyal outlined a roadmap for India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation through innovation, collaboration and adherence to global standards.

“India will not only be a trusted partner but also a provider of quality goods. This potent combination will define our journey towards a Viksit Bharat,” Goyal said, urging industry leaders to engage with technical committees and appoint representatives to uphold and enhance quality standards.

Also read |  India prioritizes equity, balance in free trade agreements: Piyush Goyal

The minister also highlighted the government’s allocation of 1 trillion under the newly operationalized Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), calling it a critical step towards building a research-oriented ecosystem.

“The industry must leverage these funds to foster innovation, promote experimentation, and create solutions that enhance exports and meet domestic needs,” he added.

Call for collaboration

The minister called for collaborative efforts between the government and industry to reduce compliance burdens and decriminalize offences that impede business growth, underscoring the need for a conducive environment to boost the ease of doing business.

On the occasion, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, secretary, department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT), announced plans to expand industrial infrastructure in Tier-II and III cities. The initiative aims to establish a framework for new industrial parks by the year-end, bolstering economic activity in smaller cities.

Also read |  Piyush Goyal urges RBI to cut interest rates; Governor Shaktikanta Das responds

“We have notified 11 industrial corridors, within which 20 smart industrial townships are being planned at the central government level. Sector-specific parks have already been developed, and we are engaging with the industry to create more parks in Tier-II and III cities,” Bhatia said.

Success highlighted

Bhatia also highlighted the success of the government’s flagship production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which spans 14 sectors. The scheme has attracted investments worth 1.46 trillion, leading to advanced technology inflows and exports valued at 4 trillion.

The 1.97 trillion-initiative is designed to position India as a global manufacturing hub, enhance the competitiveness of domestically produced goods, generate employment, curb cheap imports, and boost exports. It covers diverse sectors, including mobile phones, drones, telecommunications, textiles, automotive, white goods, and pharmaceuticals.

Also read |  Curb no bar: Indian importers skirt China block via Dubai

The official noted that 153,000 startups have been registered under the Startup India initiative, with a special focus on deeptech startups. Efforts are being made to address their long-term financing needs, said Bhatia.

“We are pushing for deeper industry collaborations and technology access through the liberalised foreign direct investment policy. Startups, in particular, stand to gain from this ecosystem,” Bhatia added. 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaPiyush Goyal pushes for quality standards and innovation; DPIIT plans industrial expansion in Tier-II and III cities

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    228.60
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -8.6 (-3.63%)

    Tata Steel share price

    140.25
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.57%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    130.75
    03:57 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -2.4 (-1.8%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    786.85
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    33.45 (4.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    248.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    7.8 (3.25%)

    Federal Bank share price

    210.80
    03:41 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    4.1 (1.98%)

    Coforge share price

    8,216.55
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    102.65 (1.27%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer share price

    237.40
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -26.35 (-9.99%)

    ADANI WILMAR share price

    294.45
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -32.65 (-9.98%)

    Adani Power share price

    476.15
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -47.95 (-9.15%)

    ACC share price

    2,025.80
    03:54 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    -159.25 (-7.29%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    492.75
    03:43 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    32.8 (7.13%)

    NLC India share price

    253.10
    03:59 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    16.1 (6.79%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    159.80
    03:58 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    9.3 (6.18%)

    CRISIL share price

    5,588.00
    03:29 PM | 21 NOV 2024
    317.5 (6.02%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,645.00550.00
      Chennai
      77,651.00550.00
      Delhi
      77,803.00550.00
      Kolkata
      77,655.00550.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.