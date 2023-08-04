Goyal calls for stronger ties between India and Latin American & Caribbean region2 min read 04 Aug 2023, 05:27 PM IST
Goyal presented a comprehensive four-point agenda aimed at fostering deeper cooperation between India and LAC region that includes boosting trade flows
New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Friday emphasized upon the need for enhanced collaboration and trust-building between India and the Latin American & Caribbean (LAC) region.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message