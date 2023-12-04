'Rahul Gandhi’s future prediction came true,' he stated in a sarcastic social media post on X stated in Hindi along with an edited clip where Gandhi is seen saying Rajasthan me bhi sarkar ja rahi h, Chhattisgarh me bhi sarkar ja rahi h.' The words ‘moye moye…’ play in the background that have recently emerged as a viral sensation that mean ‘nightmare’ in Serbian language. The Serbian sing gained traction on ‘Tik Tok’.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) gained clear majority in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh while it lost in Telangana. Results to 40-legislative member assembly of Mizoram were declared today where Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) emerged as the leading party. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Piyush Goyal said, “On PM Modi's guarantee, the people from the four states have once again given their blessings to PM Modi. If you look at it closely, this is not an ordinary win."

Also read: Aizawl, Mizoram Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: ZPM takes lead in 26 seats in early trends, MNF at 10 He further mentioned each state where BJP rose to power and said, "In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP has received a historic lead. In Rajasthan, all trends were left behind and BJP won with an absolute majority. We were written off in Chhattisgarh but BJP registered a fabulous victory there." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Indian stock market jumps to record highs as BJP wins majority in 3 states He further added that in last assembly election in Telangana BJP managed to secure only one seat. However this year the number mutiplied by many times that serves as an indication of growing support for BJP in the state. He said, "In Telangana as well, the BJP won just one seat last time but going from one seat to double digits makes it clear that the faith of people in PM Modi is increasing day after day. People have understood that PM Modi does what he says."

Also read: What BJP's victory in three Hindi heartlands mean for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and PM Modi When he was asked about Congress' allegations about tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) , Goyal said that it is unfortunate that Congress is so devoid of agenda and is identifying as bad losers once again.

"The political and election system of India is appreciated globally. Maybe Congress does not want the country to be appreciated, which is unfortunate but I think that all this (EVM tampering allegations) is a topic of mockery among people and nothing else," Piyush Goyal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress secured victory over its closest contender Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana for the first time in India's youngest state for the past 10 years as BRS has been in power since its inception.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.