Official sources said if the BRICS trade ministers issue a joint ministerial communiqué, it will include support for a multilateral trade system, the WTO reform, countering unilateral restrictive measures, unlocking the potential of the digital economy, support for SMEs and the sustainable and inclusive development agenda. However, any major outcome is unlikely given the simmering border tension between India and China in Ladakh, which has resulted in loss 20 soldiers on the Indian side.