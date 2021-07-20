Piyush Goyal to chair BRICS trade meeting in September

The proposals seek to deepen trade and economic ties and include a framework for ensuring consumer protection in e-commerce, a mechanism to resolve non-tariff measures relating to sanitary and phytosanitary measures (relating to food safety, animal and plant health standards) and technical barriers to trade. The plan also covers a framework for cooperation on the protection of genetic resources, traditional knowledge and cultural expressions. Traditional cultural expressions include local elements of culture such as folk songs and graphic designs which may have a commercial value.