Piyush Goyal to visit UK from 25-27 June to finalize trade deal

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will visit the United Kingdom from 25-27 June, before the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Double Contribution Convention (DCC) come into force on 15 July.

During his visit, Goyal will hold a bilateral meeting with Peter Kyle, the UK’s secretary of state for business and trade, to review preparations for the two agreements and to further strengthen economic ties between India and the UK. According to the commerce ministry, the discussions will focus on aligning regulatory roadmaps, streamlining cross-border customs coordination and finalising administrative mechanisms required for the implementation of CETA and the DCC.

The two ministers will review preparations for CETA's tariff liberalization commitments, which are expected to provide enhanced market access opportunities for Indian exports in the UK. They will also discuss the operational roadmap for the DCC, which aims to establish a mechanism to address dual social security contribution requirements for eligible temporary workers.

The bilateral engagement will also cover the operationalization of mutual market access commitments across key services sectors and measures to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

Pitching India to global investors During his visit, Goyal will participate in a series of government-to-business engagements with investors, industry leaders and corporate representatives. He is scheduled to address the opening plenary session of the India Global Forum on the theme, ‘Capital, Innovation and the UK-India Moment’, focusing on opportunities arising from the India-UK CETA. He will also hold meetings with senior executives of HSBC and Rolls-Royce to discuss investments, industrial collaboration and manufacturing partnerships in India.

Goyal will participate in a business plenary session and luncheon hosted by the UK-India Business Council, which will bring together executives from companies including Tata, TCS, HSBC, Prudential, De Beers and Baker McKenzie. He will also lead a roundtable hosted by Asia House with representatives from financial and industrial institutions such as J.P. Morgan, Standard Chartered, Lloyds, Morgan Stanley and Arup to discuss India's investment environment, industrial competitiveness and integration with global supply chains.

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The visit will conclude with interactions with an Indian industry delegation, members of the British-Indian business community, and global education groups, including GEDU.