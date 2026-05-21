India-US partnership expanding across tech, defence and supply chains: Goyal

NEW DELHI: Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday positioned India as the US’s preferred economic partner, saying American companies have committed more than $60 billion in investments over the past six months as global businesses deepen their India bets amid rising demand for trusted supply chains and digital infrastructure.

Advertisement

Addressing the Annual Leadership Summit of the American Chamber of Commerce in India in New Delhi, Goyal said India and the US are emerging as “natural partners” backed by economic complementarity and resilient supply chains, while asserting that India would remain the world’s fastest-growing economy for at least the next 25 years.

Goyal cited the International Monetary Fund’s FY27 growth forecast upgrade for India to 6.5% from 6.4%, saying the economy remained resilient despite challenges arising from the Ukraine war and the West Asia conflict. The Reserve Bank of India in April projected India’s FY27 real GDP growth at 6.9%, while warning that escalating geopolitical conflict, global financial market volatility and weather-related disruptions could weigh on the domestic growth outlook.

Advertisement

He said the India-US partnership is widening beyond trade into sectors such as technology innovation, high-precision defence, digital data centres, quantum computing and medical devices. Goyal cited major data centre investments by Amazon and Google as part of the recent investment commitments.

“America is looking for a trusted partner and India has consistently demonstrated respect for intellectual property rights while delivering high-quality output on time,” Goyal said.

Goyal said the two economies compete minimally and instead complement each other, helping companies diversify supply chains amid global economic uncertainty. He said India is also moving beyond an earlier model of importing components and assembling products locally towards becoming a hub for design, innovation and intellectual property creation.

According to the minister, multinational companies are increasingly choosing India for global capability centres rather than relocating talent overseas, a trend that accelerated after the covid-19 pandemic highlighted the viability of remote working and offshoring.

Advertisement

He said India currently hosts 2,117 global capability centres employing around 2.35 million people directly and generating nearly $98 billion in revenue.

Highlighting the government’s industrial strategy, Goyal said the proposed Bhavya scheme envisages 100 industrial parks with integrated worker housing, recreation and social infrastructure through an area-based development approach.

On infrastructure, he described PM Gati Shakti as a transformative initiative integrating nearly 1,800 layers of geospatial and infrastructure data to improve planning across highways, railways, ports and logistics networks while lowering costs and delays.

The minister added that the proposed Export Promotion Mission would help MSMEs secure globally recognized certifications needed to integrate into international supply chains. Agencies including the Export Inspection Council, Bureau of Indian Standards and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India are working together to strengthen testing and quality infrastructure, he said.

Advertisement

Calling the India-US relationship a defining partnership of the 21st century, Goyal said India’s long-term economic transformation is being driven by infrastructure expansion, renewable energy growth, digital adoption and flagship initiatives such as Startup India, Make in India and Digital India.

About the Author Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Min...Read More ✕ Harsh Kumar Harsh Kumar is a policy reporter at Mint (HT Media Group), where he covers the Ministry of Commerce and Industry along with key departments of the Ministry of Finance, including the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Department of Financial Services (DFS). With over five years of experience in business and economic journalism, he has developed strong expertise in tracking policy developments and their wider economic impact.



He has previously worked with Business Standard, Moneycontrol, and Outlook Money, where he reported extensively on banking, financial services, and the broader economy. Over the years, he has built a reputation for delivering accurate, insightful, and impactful stories, supported by a keen eye for detail and a consistent track record of breaking exclusive news.



An alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia, Harsh closely follows regulatory changes and key economic trends shaping India’s financial and industrial landscape. His reporting aims to simplify complex policy issues for a wider audience while maintaining depth and credibility.



Outside of work, he enjoys tracking policy developments, finding scoops, and travelling, reflecting his curiosity about how economic decisions shape everyday life.

News Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home India-US partnership expanding across tech, defence and supply chains: Goyal